Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 14:25 Hits: 8

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who became world-known for playing Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic, died on Wednesday at the age of 37 from injuries from a skiing accident, his family said in a statement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220119-french-actor-gaspard-ulliel-dies-in-skiing-accident-aged-37