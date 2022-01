Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:27 Hits: 7

A jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, will appear before a Revolutionary Court on Thursday on spying charges, his lawyer said on Wednesday, over a year after his arrest while operating a remote-controlled mini helicopter in a desert area.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220119-french-tourist-detained-in-iran-to-appear-in-court-on-spying-charges