Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 17:31 Hits: 8

The normally sleepy island of Gotland in Sweden has found itself caught up in the growing diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, with fears the strategically important island in the Baltic Sea could be a target should a conflict break out. In recent days, Sweden has sent hundreds of troops and tanks to the island, sparking a mixed reaction from locals.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20220119-ready-to-defend-our-values-tensions-rise-in-sweden-s-gotland-amid-russian-threat