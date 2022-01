Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 17:16 Hits: 13

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Police searched the residence of former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged corruption in a deal struck by his government that handed management of three state hospitals to the little-known Vitals Global Healthcare group in 2016. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/20/malta-police-search-house-of-former-prime-minister-muscat