Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

In addressing the economic and financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve has not only failed to ensure price stability, but has also doubled down on the misguided approach of the post-2008 era. The result is a financial system oriented around dangerously misaligned incentives.

