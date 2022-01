Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 15:31 Hits: 7

Russia and the West’s differing views of international relations would seem to leave little scope for compromise regarding Ukraine and Belarus. But one way forward would be for Russia to renounce any territorial claims on these countries in exchange for a Western guarantee that they would not be allowed to join NATO.

