Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 09:52 Hits: 6

On January 20, 1942, details about the extermination of Europe's Jews were discussed. Even 75 years later, the minutes of the Wannsee Conference send chills down the spine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wannsee-conference-screenplay-for-the-holocaust/a-37197330?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf