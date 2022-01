Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 10:02 Hits: 7

Extremists use the messaging service to stoke hate and violence. The German government plans to get tough on Telegram — but even if Berlin gets the firm to cooperate, this alone will not solve the problem, experts warn.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-takes-on-telegram-to-fight-agitation/a-60474738?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf