Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 10:27 Hits: 5

Paris city authorities unveiled a "manifesto for beauty" on Tuesday containing plans to spruce up the City of Lights where an online campaign highlighting ugliness and filth has piled pressure on mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220119-paris-unveils-manifesto-for-beauty-to-recapture-lost-charm-after-criticism