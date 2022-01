Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 21:11 Hits: 0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Serbian counterpart that Belgrade's support for Bosnia's territorial integrity is very important and its role is critical for the peace and stability of the region.

