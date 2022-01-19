U.S: To Respond if Russia Tries To Coerce Washington

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 02:25 Hits: 0

On Monday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the U.S. government would not be coerced by the Russian suggestions about putting military hardware or even nuclear-tipped missiles near the nation.

"The Russians are pulling every straw out of the basket that they can pull out to intimidate us into allowing them to take this action. They know that if they take such an aggressive action against the United States that they can expect a response, and that response will be strong," said Thomas-Greenfield to Washington Post Live on Tuesday.

"I know that they're trying to respond in a way to intimidate the world, but we're not going to allow ourselves to be intimidated, nor will we allow Ukraine to be intimidated into compromising its security," Greenfield added.

Thomas-Greenfield did not state why the Russian military deployment near U.S. shores would be 'aggressive' while the ongoing U.S. and NATO buildup on Moscow's doorstep is not labeled like that.

US Warns of ‘Strong Response’ if Russia Tries to ‘Intimidate’ Washington With Nukes in Latin America https://t.co/QgDD8b6fUUpic.twitter.com/Baqmudg6vU January 18, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly expressed their concerns about the U.S's construction of missile defense facilities in Poland and Romania, exposing that they could easily result in fire nuclear-tipped Tomahawk cruise missiles deep into the Russian hinterland.

Putin noted last month that U.S. missiles deployment in Ukraine would mean a flight time to Moscow of just 4-5 minutes in the event of war.

On Monday, Putin's press secretary Dmitri Peskov, after being asked whether Russia was considering a missile deployment in Cuba or Venezuela, answered that "obviously, in the context of the current situation, Russia is exploring options that would ensure its security."

