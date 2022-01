Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 06:16 Hits: 7

Last week, right-wing extremists stormed the city hall in Timisoara, targeting the German mayor. The far-right party behind the violence is becoming more popular and causing a major political problem.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/romania-right-wing-extremists-target-german-mayor/a-60467705?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf