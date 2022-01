Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 06:56 Hits: 5

A US federal judge signed a plan to end Puerto Rico's nearly five-year-long bankruptcy battle. The process was unprecedented in US history and complicated further after the island was hit by several deadly hurricanes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/puerto-rico-judge-approves-plan-to-resolve-bankruptcy-battle/a-60470422?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf