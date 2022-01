Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:18 Hits: 9

It could take more than a month to fix a vital communication link to the island following Saturday's massive volcanic eruption, officials have said. Tonga is also racing to clear ash to make way for aid-bearing flights.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tonga-eruption-communications-could-be-down-for-4-weeks/a-60470632?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf