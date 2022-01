Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 05:15 Hits: 7

Two New Zealand navy vessels will arrive in Tonga on Friday, carrying much-needed water and other supplies for the Pacific island nation reeling from a volcanic eruption and tsunami, and largely cut off from the outside world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220119-new-zealand-navy-ships-bringing-water-and-aid-to-tsunami-hit-tonga