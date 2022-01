Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 09:03 Hits: 9

JOHOR BARU: The police are finalising the investigations into the sexual harassment case involving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia assemblyman Rasman Ithnain, said Johor police chief Comm Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/19/police-recorded-statements-on-bersatu-rep039s-sexual-harassment-case-says-johor-top-cop