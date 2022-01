Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:49 Hits: 7

KUCHING: The status of pangolins in Sarawak should be uplisted into the totally protected animal category under the state's Wildlife Protection Ordinance, says WWF-Malaysia. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/19/pangolins-should-be-upgraded-to-totally-protected-species-says-wwf-malaysia