Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 08:41 Hits: 11

JOHOR BARU: Six illegal Indonesian immigrants were detained off Tanjung Piai waters near Pontian, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/19/six-indonesians-detained-off-tanjung-piai-waters-for-illegal-entry