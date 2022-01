Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 08:40 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Recruitment and Placement of Indonesian Domestic Workers (PDI) will be finalised during a working visit by Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan to Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday (Jan 24). Read full story

