After comparing Fauci to Nazi doctor, Fox News’ Lara Logan dumped by agent

Former CBS war correspondent Lara Logan continues her descent into MAGAness. Recently, Logan has been creating a “documentary” series for Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation, called “Lara Logan Has No Agenda.” She has also been appearing on Fox News over the past couple of months, promoting the show’s agenda (while lacking any sense of the inherent irony) to make sure that everyone knows Lara Logan can stick her foot in her mouth at will.

On Tuesday, Mediaite reported that Logan was dropped by the entertainment agency UTA. In fact, UTA seems to have released Logan “several weeks ago,” according to their chief communications officer Seth Oster. This has led most internet sleuths to speculate that Lara Logan’s assertion On Fox News back in November 2021—that Dr. Anthony Fauci “represents Joseph Mengele,” the infamous Nazi torturer—may mark the starting date for the end of UTA’s relationship with the former journalist.

Of course, maybe UTA stuck with Logan for the 48 hours following this abhorrent comparison, where she first blocked the Auschwitz Museum, tweeted out a conspiracy theory that HIV didn’t cause AIDS, and reiterated that people around the world believe Dr. Fauci is comparable to “Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

The ‘HIV does not lead to AIDS’ conspiracy theory is one that began a long time ago and, like similar anti-vaxxer misinformation, concludes that the drugs that were first used to treat HIV in patients is really what killed everybody who had HIV.

Which was accompanied by this:

I reviewed …results of numerous AZT & protease inhibitors clinical trials and found that AZT & protease inhibitors are very toxic drugs & the conclusions of these studies do not support the claims that these drugs can be used to cure people with AIDS [1]. https://t.co/hweOYBpndt December 1, 2021

Why are we only hearing about this now? Probably because UTA, having weathered Logan’s bad-faith “reporting” for at least a year already, didn’t want anyone to know they ever had a working relationship with her.

Logan’s fall from grace began after CBS’s 60 Minutesfirst suspended her and subsequently parted ways with the reporter over a false investigative story concerning the failures of the U.S. government regarding the incident in Benghazi. Having been proven to actually be one of those reporters promoting “fake news,” the ultra-right wing of the country has now welcomed Logan into their arms as a “no-agenda” journo, telling it like it is.

As Variety points out, Logan did an interview in 2019 where she claimed the world news media was mostly liberal, while also preemptively saying, “This interview is professional suicide for me.” Of course it wasn’t, and in less than a year, Logan was on Fox News telling the frightened audiences about how China, Iran, and maybe even Russia were funding the antifa protesters that were coming for white people’s suburban homes.

Sadly, saying Dr. Fauci is the same as Nazi Josef Mengele, filing false investigative reports, and promoting easily debunked and well-documented lies will not end her career as a pretend legitimate right-wing “news” source. Fox News has yet to respond to news outlets’ queries over the matter, and no disciplinary action has been taken to date.

