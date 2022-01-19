Stevie Wonder just called to say 'the filibuster is not working for democracy'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Stevie Wonder had a blunt message for U.S. senators who refuse to support voting rights legislation when it comes up for a vote this week: “Cut the bull-tish.”

The music legend released a late-night video message to mark Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, hours before the Senate opens debate on voting rights legislation.

The prospects for the essential protections for voters are slim, primarily to the uniform opposition of all 50 Republican senators. Across the aisle, the unwillingness of two Democrats—Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia—to carve out an exception to the filibuster will leave voting rights legislation dead on the (Senate) floor.

Watch Wonder’s brief video below.

Transcript:

“Any senator who cannot support the protection of voting rights in the United States of America cannot say that they support the Constitution. Stop the hypocrisy. Cut the bull-tish. If you care and support our rights, do the hard work. You can’t please everybody, but you can protect all of us. And to keep it all the way real: The filibuster is not working for democracy. Why won’t you?”

This latest video is befitting a music legend who has long used his music—and his platform—to support a number of humanitarian causes. Wonder also played a key role in the effort to make Rev. Dr. King’s birthday a national holiday.

Wonder’s dedication to equality for all started at a young age. After he was signed to Motown at the age of 11 — Berry Gordy nicknamed him "Little Stevie Wonder" — Wonder spent his teenage years playing music and touring. At a rally in Chicago that he attended when he was 15 years old, Wonder met the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., according to Rolling Stone. His life was changed. Three years later, when King was killed, Wonder flew to Atlanta for the funeral and took up a decades-long fight to have the nation recognize King’s birthday as a national holiday. He paused his musical career to hold rallies trying to convince Congress to pass the bill, which eventually was signed by President Ronald Reagan. “Why should I be involved in this great cause?” he said in 1981. “As an artist, my purpose is to communicate the message that can better improve the lives of all of us. I’d like to ask all of you just for one moment, if you will, to be silent and just to think and hear in your mind the voice of our Dr. Martin Luther King.”

He wrote the song “Happy Birthday” in 1980 to celebrate the civil rights leader, and it soon became a rallying cry for the movement to create the national holiday—which was celebrated for the first time on Jan. 20, 1986.

Lyrics:

You know it doesn't make much sense There ought to be a law against Anyone who takes offense At a day in your celebration 'Cause we all know in our minds That there ought to be a time That we can set aside To show just how much we love you And I'm sure you would agree It couldn't fit more perfectly Than to have a world party on the day you came to be Happy birthday to you Happy birthday to you Happy birthday I just never understood How a man who died for good Could not have a day that would Be set aside for his recognition Because it should never be Just because some cannot see The dream as clear as he That they should make it become an illusion And we all know everything That he stood for time will bring For in peace our hearts will sing Thanks to Martin Luther King Happy birthday to you Happy birthday to you Happy birthday Why has there never been a holiday Where peace is celebrated All throughout the world The time is overdue For people like me and you Who know the way to truth Is love and unity to all God's children It should be a great event And the whole day should be spent In full remembrance Of those who lived and died for the oneness of all people So let us all begin We know that love can win Let it out, don't hold it in Sing it loud as you can Happy birthday to you Happy birthday to you Happy birthday We know the key to unity of all people Is in the dream that you had so long ago That lives in all of the hearts of people That believe in unity We'll make the dream become a reality I know we will Because our hearts tell us so Happy birthday Happy birthday Happy birthday

The song has also been utilized to support other causes important to Wonder. Enjoy this performance, at Radio City Music Hall in July 2009, in support of Nelson Mandela Day—which was declared an official United Nations international holiday four years later.