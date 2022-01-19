News Roundup: Free COVID-19 tests now available; Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 04:00 Hits: 9

In the news today: There's a new federal website for ordering COVID-19 tests. A bit of light has been shed on why one liberal Supreme Court justice has been hearing oral arguments remotely rather than in person: It's because Justice Neil Gorsuch is refusing to wear a mask, despite being asked to by the chief justice himself. The sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz appears to be continuing; a Gaetz ex-girlfriend was reportedly given immunity from prosecution in exchange for her grand jury testimony. How ... intriguing.

Also, the latest trend among Republican governors seems to be a desire to use their states to mount their own private armies to fight the movement's ideological battles. If that seems like a bad idea to you, congratulations: You're smarter than two Republican governors.

