Biden Backs Filibuster Reform to Pass Voting Rights Bills After Sustained Grassroots Pressure

We go to Atlanta, Georgia, where President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke on Tuesday to pressure Congress to pass critical voting rights legislation. Biden endorsed changing the Senate rules to prevent a minority of senators from filibustering the bills. We speak to two leaders in the voting rights movement about the importance of passing the bills, particularly for people of color. “Right now 40 senators can stop 100 senators from having a vote, and that is absolutely unheard of anywhere else in our democracy,” says Ben Jealous, who attended Biden’s speech and is president of People for the American Way and former president of the NAACP. Biden should prioritize voting rights and “follow up the speech yesterday with actions,” says Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, who boycotted Biden’s address.

