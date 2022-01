Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 15:06 Hits: 0

IPOH: An Orang Asli woman gave birth to twins on board a water ambulance in Tasik Banding on the way to Gerik Hospital last Saturday (Jan 16). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/18/orang-asli-woman-gives-birth-to-twins-on-board-water-ambulance