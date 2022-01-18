The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Factbox-Russian military drills in Belarus create new threats for Ukraine

Factbox-Russian military drills in Belarus create new threats for Ukraine MOSCOW (Reuters) - Joint military exercises https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-belarus-plan-joint-military-drills-february-lukashenko-2022-01-17 between Russia and Belarus in the coming weeks will provide Russian President Vladimir Putin with new options if he decides to attack Ukraine and will further stretch that country's defences, military analysts say. Read full story

