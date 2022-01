Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 16:48 Hits: 5

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in a suicide bombing at a tea-shop near a military base, state-run SONNA news agency said, and Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility. Read full story

