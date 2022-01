Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 18:02 Hits: 6

KYIV (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly condemned Russia massing troops near Ukraine's borders on Tuesday and said Ottawa would take a decision at the appropriate time on supplying military hardware to Ukraine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/19/canada-condemns-russian-troop-movements-near-ukraine-mulls-weapons-supplies-to-kyiv