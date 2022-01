Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 19:23 Hits: 7

The Alaska senator may escape the GOP base’s ire over her impeachment vote, thanks to a ballot measure ending partisan primaries.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0118/Trump-wants-Lisa-Murkowski-gone.-A-voting-reform-might-save-her?icid=rss