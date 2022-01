Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 22:02 Hits: 9

Gen Z’s passion for democracy impresses John Della Volpe, author of “Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2022/0118/Gen-Z-s-superpower-may-be-turning-fear-into-action?icid=rss