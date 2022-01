Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 10:25 Hits: 0

The majority of the world’s urban growth takes place in informal neighborhoods constructed from makeshift materials on the edges of major cities. Residents of these areas often lack access to public services, but new mapping technology offers new possibilities for connecting them to urban infrastructure.

