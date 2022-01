Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

The risk that the United Nations will reimpose the economic sanctions on Iran that were ended by the 2015 nuclear deal hangs over the presidency of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi like a sword of Damocles. This threat may be Raisi’s strongest incentive to reach a compromise in the ongoing nuclear talks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/iran-ebrahim-raisi-nuclear-talks-economic-risks-by-djavad-salehi-isfahani-2022-01