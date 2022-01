Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 10:24 Hits: 2

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says she wants a "serious dialogue" on security in Europe during her visits to Ukraine and Russia. Her first official trips there come amid fears Russia might invade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-baerbock-visits-ukraine-amid-rising-tensions-with-russia/a-60444329?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf