Published on Monday, 17 January 2022

At least three people were killed and six others were wounded after three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi. Drones are believed to have caused the blast.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uae-drone-attack-kills-several-in-abu-dhabi/a-60447817?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf