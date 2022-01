Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 11:52 Hits: 2

The Serbian tennis star has arrived home after an Australian court upheld a visa cancellation. Authorities said that his decision not to be vaccinated against coronavirus posed a risk to the Australian public.

