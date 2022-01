Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 12:10 Hits: 2

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for cooperation to address global challenges at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also cautioned against confrontation, saying it would have "catastrophic consequences."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/davos-china-s-xi-jinping-warns-against-hegemony-and-bullying/a-60446732?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf