Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 12:54 Hits: 2

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was found not guilty on charges of rape. But now the Kerala Catholic Church has been left seriously divided, with some asking whether the church has too much power.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-bishop-rape-ruling-raises-questions-about-role-of-church/a-60448012?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf