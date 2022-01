Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 14:43 Hits: 2

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he favors compulsory jabs for everyone eligible, and similar measures have already been put in place in other EU countries. However, many hurdles remain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-germany-sputters-on-vaccine-mandate/a-60450938?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf