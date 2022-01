Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 15:28 Hits: 2

Eric Zemmour, who plans to run for president in April, has been fined for remarks about young migrants made in 2020. He accused the youngsters universally of being "thieves, killers and rapists."

