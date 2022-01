Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 07:57 Hits: 9

IPOH: A viral photo of logging supposedly being carried out in a permanent forest reserve in Perak is an old image, the state Forestry Dept says. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/18/it039s-an-old-photo-of-approved-logging-forestry-dept-says-of-claims-regarding-perak-forest-reserve