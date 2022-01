Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 08:20 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: With Indonesia's plan to relocate its capital to Kalimantan taking off, Sabah is looking forward to enhancing trade ties with the neighbouring country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/18/sabah-ready-for-improved-ties-with-indonesia-after-new-capital-named