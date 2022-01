Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 07:26 Hits: 7

Joe Biden 1.0 was a calming, grandfatherly figure, a low-key veteran coming out of retirement in 2020 to heal a nation deeply divided by Donald Trump. A year later, meet Biden 2.0 -- the frustrated, angry fighter.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220118-biden-enters-second-year-looking-for-fight-after-signature-legislation-stalls