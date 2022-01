Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 07:24 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) -A claim by a former senior adviser to Boris Johnson that the British Prime Minister lied to parliament about not knowing about a lockdown party in Downing Street is nonsense, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. Read full story

