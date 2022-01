Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 15:23 Hits: 2

Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said that joint military maneuvers will be held with Russia in February close to the borders with Ukraine as well as eastern NATO member states.

