Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was defiant as he landed in Kyiv on January 17 to fight charges of treason that he rejects as politically motivated. The 56-year-old is accused of selling coal that helped finance Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine while he was in office. A court was expected to rule on whether Poroshenko will be detained pending an investigation and trial.

