U.S. Senators In Kyiv Reaffirm Bipartisan Support For Ukraine

U.S. senators visiting Kyiv have reaffirmed bipartisan support for Ukraine. Speaking to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on January 17, Senator Rob Portman warned about "devastating sanctions" should the Russians "make a terrible mistake and proceed with the use of troops" against Ukraine. Senator Chris Murphy added that it should be up to the Ukrainians as to how they structure their political and security alliances. The visit comes as Russia has massed troops along the border in recent weeks, prompting concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be planning to attack Ukraine, something Moscow has denied.

