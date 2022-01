Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 14:45 Hits: 1

After lighting up a previously goal-shy Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-1 thrashing of Ethiopia on Thursday, tournament hosts Cameroon were hoping to entrench themselves as one of the favourites to win the trophy with a formidable performance against Cape Verde on Monday. But their opponents were tougher than many predicted and held them to a draw.

