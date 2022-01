Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 16:14 Hits: 3

Security forces shot and killed seven protesters Monday during rallies against last year's military coup, medics said, ahead of a visit by US diplomats seeking to revive a transition to civilian rule.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220117-sudanese-security-forces-shoot-dead-three-protesters-in-fresh-anti-coup-rallies