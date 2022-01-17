The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chinese ambassador to France: Beijing has 'not ruled out use of force' against Taiwan FRANCE 24 spoke to Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France. He insisted Beijing was prioritising "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, but said the Chinese authorities had "not ruled out the use of force" – not with the intention of targeting "the people of Taiwan", but rather to dissuade "separatists in Taiwan" and certain "foreign forces". The Chinese diplomat also said he was "sure"  there would be no mass surge in Covid-19 cases during the Winter Olympics, which open in Beijing on February 4.

