Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 19:01 Hits: 3

KABUL (Reuters) - An earthquake rocked western Afghanistan on Monday, killing more than 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes, local authorities said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/18/magnitude-56-quake-hits-western-afghanistan-killing-more-than-20