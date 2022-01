Category: World Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 11:20 Hits: 1

“I am not much taken by the new books,” Michel de Montaigne declared in the 16th century. I'm carrying that torch into the 21st.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2022/0117/I-find-plenty-of-news-in-old-books?icid=rss